INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 1 million Hoosiers are food insecure, meaning they don’t have consistent access to nutritious and affordable food.

Skyrocketing grocery prices, along with general inflation and the recent spike in gas prices, have made it more difficult for some Hoosier families to put food on the table.

That’s why FOX59 and CBS4 are again teaming up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank for our “Pack the Pantries” initiative.

The donation drive begins this Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. and continues throughout the day on Friday the 22nd.

You can donate at the following websites:

Or you can text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Financial donations are requested, rather than food, because Gleaners and Midwest can buy in bulk at wholesale prices, stretching their dollar much further.

Just a $1 donation provides about 5 meals. A $10 gift provides 50 meals and $25 covers 125 meals.

Pack the Pantries is sponsored by Financial Center First Credit Union.