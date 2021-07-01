Pagans, Warlocks bloodshed: 5 biker gang members charged in connection with deadly southern Indiana shootout

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Five people were arrested after a man was fatally shot when the group allegedly went to a man’s house to beat him up for having patches and tattoos related to their gangs “The Pagans” and “The Warlocks.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s office began investigating a shooting death in the early morning hours of June 22 when a 911 call came in alleging shots had been fired at a home in Dupont.

According to the probable cause affidavit, multiple people alleged to be involved in criminal gang activity went to a home in Dupont with the alleged intent to beat up a man and take his personal property. The individuals were armed with multiple weapons when they went into the home where shots were fired.

One person in the group was shot during the incident. He was later identified as Dustin Lindner, 25, of Georgetown, Kentucky. The next of kin have been notified.

Police said five people were arrested:

Jason W. Brewer, 34

Murder

Attempted Murder, a Level 1 felony

Attempted Burglary, a Level 2 felony

Attempted Robber, a Level 2 felony

Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 felony

Criminal Gang Enhancement

Gary Fletcher, 40

Murder

Attempted Murder, a Level 1 felony

Attempted Burglary, a Level 2 felony

Attempted Robbery, a Level 2 felony

Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 felony

Criminal Gang Enhancement

David Faulkner, 52

Murder

Attempted Burglary, a Level 2 felony

Attempted Robbery, a Level 2 felony

Criminal Gang Enhancement

Michael Karnuth, 32

Murder

Attempted Burglary, a Level 2 felony

Attempted Robbery, a Level 2 felony

Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 felony

Criminal Gang Enhancement

Jordan Lowe, 26

Assisting a Criminal, a Level 2 felony

Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 felony

Criminal Gang Enhancement

Police said the arrestees are suspected members of the motorcycle clubs “The Pagans” and “The Warlocks” and were allegedly upset that the victim had patches and tattoos of those clubs but was not a member.