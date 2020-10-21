Pandemic fails to halt Hoosier’s pursuit of 15th straight World Series trip

INDIANAPOLIS — Game 1 of the World Series is in the books, and come Game 2, one local Hoosier will be in attendance. It will mark his 15th straight appearance in the stands of the World Series.

“The World Series brings together the best of baseball, and the best of America for four to seven nights. You can’t beat it,” said Pete Seat with a smile.

Seat began the streak back in 2006 when he attended a game in Detroit. He and a colleague were just trying to get away from the fast-paced life of politics in Washington, DC. Instead, he found his second calling.

“Most of my career up to this point has been in politics working on campaigns,” explained Seat. “The World Series comes a couple of days before the election, so I’ve had to make a couple of clandestine trips over the years. Sometimes that means a red-eye flight from San Francisco, sometimes that means sleeping at the airport in Boston.”

He is a die hard Chicago Cubs fan who thought his team would never win a World Series. Eleven years after he began the streak, they did, and he attended that series.

He was fearful there would be no fans this year due to the pandemic, so he reached out to the commissioner of Major League Baseball asking for an official pass to keep the streak alive. MLB responded and granted his immunity.

“I asked him essentially for an excused absence. Something I got the idea from, actually, Doug Boles over at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Seat, referencing how IMS granted Indy 500 attendance streak holders an official pass this year to keep their streaks alive.

Little did Seat know they would allow fans at the game. Usually he begins preparing to buy tickets two months before the World Series. He “has it down to a science.” It involves prep work of potential World Series contenders to decide possible hotels, and then the fight for tickets.

He enters a plethora of MLB ticket purchasing lotteries hoping to sneak through so he doesn’t have to spend more purchasing from current ticket holders looking to cash in big. This year he had multiple buyers ready to pounce with each person sitting in front of multiple ticket lottery screens.

“Still had five screens up the day tickets went on sale, and 20 friends around the country trying to get in. As luck would have it, four minutes after they went on sale, I got through, and got tickets,” Seat said. “They sold tickets in pods of four. I had to put together a collection of folks, so I didn’t have to shell out all the money for the tickets.”

Seat will fly down to Texas tomorrow. Due to the pandemic, the game is being played at a neutral site at Globe Life Field.