Parade canceled as Indianapolis plans for bad weather on Veterans Day

INDIANAPOLIS — With the possibility of inclement weather on Veterans Day, the city of Indianapolis will see changes to its celebrations to honor our veterans this year.

With rain and wind possible, the Veterans Day Council has made the decision to cancel this year’s Veterans Day Parade for the health and safety of those who would be involved or watching the event in person.

The council also announced changes to the Veterans Day Service to be held downtown Thursday morning.

The service will now be held inside the Pershing Auditorium located inside of the Indiana War Memorial.

A patriotic musical prelude performed by the Indiana National Guard’s 38th Infantry Division band will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the services expected to begin at 11 a.m.

The council does plan to livestream the Veterans Day Services, that will be broadcast on the council’s website.

One part of Thursday’s ceremonies will not be impacted, that is the Veterans Day Breakfast. It will still be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Arabian Room of the Murat Shrine.