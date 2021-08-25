Parents get opportunity to have vaccine questions answered by experts, as many schools see spikes in COVID-19 cases

Parents will have an opportunity to have their questions answered about all vaccines for their children Wednesday night, not just COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes as doctors are reporting a backlog of younger students missing out on shots for polio, measles and whooping cough.

MDwise is putting on the webinar that features a panel with a practicing doctor, practicing pediatrician and the chief medical officer from the governing body for Indiana’s state healthcare assistance, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).

Part of the reason many have falling behind on their shots is because there have been fewer doctors appointments due to the pandemic. — leading to as many as 20% of students in grades K through 12 falling behind on their vaccinations.

The “Back on Track” event Wednesday night is aimed at giving parents more information about vaccines and dispelling myths.

“Unfortunately, there may not be the time available to have a consultation with their primary medical provider or their family doctor or what have you. So, providing this forum would increase that access point that Hoosiers have to have their questions answered,” said MDwise Health Plan Operations Vice President Torriaun Everett.

The webinar to answer vaccine questions will be at 7 p.m. You can watch it here: MDwise.org/BackOnTrack.

This discussion comes as doctors and nurses are busy with COVID-19 patients, and schools are also seeing a spike in cases.

There were more than 3,500 positive tests for COVID-19 in Hoosier students reported to the Indiana State Department of Health last week, causing some schools to temporarily switch back to virtual learning.

Stonybrook Intermediate Middle School in Warren Township begins virtual learning Wednesday. Officials there say they’re seeing more students sick with COVID-19 and other illnesses right now. School officials plan to return to in-person on September 7th.

Noblesville East Middle School is back to virtual as well this week. The school recently reported about 100 students were in quarantine because of close contact with a person who tested positive.

While health officials have kept a close eye on the impacts of COVID on younger people, they have said it’s more likely for people without the vaccine to be infected and even hospitalized.

“It’s just very important that we try to ensure that the kids are getting vaccinated with the COVID shot along with those childhood immunizations to try to prevent another pandemic as it relates to children who just have been behind on those routine child immunizations,” said Everett.

MDwise also says they plan on increasing access to vaccines, by hosting clinics. They will be for all the shots, not just COVID.