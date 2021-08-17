Parents of 3 Fishers teens killed in suspected drunk driving crash speak out: ‘They did not deserve this’

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers community is continuing to mourn the three teenage girls killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in South Carolina early Monday morning.

Just 10 minutes away from their destination, 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis and 18-year-old Brianna Lynn Foster were struck head on. The three girls died at the scene.

The Gaddis sisters were identical twins.

Two other people were injured, including a 17-year-old, troopers said.

Melissa Ann Parker, 43, has been charged with three counts of felony DUI with death, three counts of felony hit-and-run with death and one count of felony hit-and-run with personal injury, according to SCHP. She was denied bond during her Tuesday court appearance.

During the hearing, the parents of the teens spoke about their devastating loss.

“They were identical twins,” said Andy Gaddis, the father of the two girls killed. “They came in together, and I hope they were asleep, but I am glad they went out together.”

Holding onto one another, Andy described the pain of losing his young daughters.

“We all feel like we’re dying, minute by minute. We feel like we’re not going to be okay,” Andy added.

“They did not deserve this. They had their whole lives ahead of them,” said Jodi Foster, the mother of Brianna.

“Before the crash, we were all talking about our futures,” said 17-year-old Maci Watts, the only survivor in her vehicle. “Brianna was talking about when she wanted to have kids.”

“I got out of the car, and I stood up and started screaming for help,” Watts said. “I found out later the defendant had crawled out of her car and ran away.”

“They definitely did not deserve to go this soon,” said Laci Bannon, a friend and classmate of the twins at Hamilton Southeastern Fishers Academy. “They were about to graduate. They were so close, and their lives got taken way too soon.”

Hamilton Southeastern will honor the girls before Friday night’s football game with a balloon release at Tailgate Town at 6:15 p.m.

The parents of the girls will be the honorary coin flip guests. There will be a moment of silence after the national anthem.