Parents report waiting hours to get children vaccinated, health officials blame registration issues

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Some Indiana families tell us they’ve had to wait in line for hours for their child to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Even though it’s only day two for vaccinations, there are some things parents can do to make the process a little smoother.

“The struggle we had yesterday, so grateful for patience parents had, the wait was because of the registration process that we had to do on site,” said Jason Leemaster, administrator for the Hamilton County Health Department.

Health officials say vaccine rollout for children has been much slower than previous waves because of registration issues on the state’s website.

Leemaster says the site is now working much smoother.

“Things will continue to improve,” Leemaster said. “I’d like to think we can get someone in through smoothly in about 30-40 minutes.”

The state’s health department says more than 500 pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at IMS yesterday.

“It was so refreshing to see how many people came out to have their children vaccinated,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

Dr. Caine says while walk-ins are accepted — she encourages parents to make an appointment on the state’s website.

“A lot of times you can get same day appointments.,” Dr. Caine said.

Madison county began vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11 today.

“We’ve had probably about 10-15 kids in since then,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department.

Mellinger says a typical wait time for walk-in is about 10 minutes but appointments are preferred.

“They have to stick around about 15 minutes for that observation period,” Mellinger said. “I’m thinking in and out in a half an hour.”

