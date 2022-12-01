SKANEATELES, N.Y. — Parents who bought a toy that cost $30 are being told to cut it in half and throw it away after a report of a seam opening.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said HABA is recalling its Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek activity toys because the seam on the activity toy’s house can open. This would allow a young child access to the toy’s filling, posing choking and ingestion hazards if placed in the mouth.

The toy was sold at specialty stores nationwide and online at Habausa.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com from August 2022 through October 2022 for about $30.

The toys are in the shape of a house made with multicolored fabric. The toy animals in the house include a fox, a hedgehog and a mouse. The CPSC said the toys have different pockets and rings. Model number 306684 can be found on the sewn-in label inside the house and on the packaging.

So far, HABA has heard from one consumer who noticed an open seam on the toy’s house. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should take it away from children, cut it in half and take a photo of it before throwing it away. After sending HABA a photo of the destroyed house, they will send out a refund or gift card. They should include the name and address in their email.

Anyone with questions can contact HABA USA toll-free at 888-430-0060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at recall@habausa.com.