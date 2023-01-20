INDIANAPOLIS — Parents are being urged to cut up their children’s pajamas after they became subject to a recall.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Selfie Craft Company children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022.
The recalled pajama sets are a two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant pajamas. They were sold for ages 3 through 12 and in 26 designs. The pajamas were sold with seven permanent fabric pens inside a cardboard container with the label “Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love.”
The recall was initiated because they fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Anyone with the recalled pajama sets should take them away from children and cut them in half vertically. They should send a photo of the destroyed pajama set to Selfie Craft Company for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can contact Selfie Craft Company at 800-423-4618 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at info@selfiecraft.co.uk.