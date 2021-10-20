Park in Frankfort closes bathrooms due to vandalism

News

TPA Park Vandalized

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Restrooms at TPA Park in Frankfort had been vandalized on Saturday evening to the point of closure, according to a post on Frankfort Parks Department’s Facebook.

“We have contacted Frankfort Police Department and are currently reviewing our cameras,” they said.

As of right now, there has been no information released regarding suspects and cause; and the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Frankfort Police Department at (765) 654-4431.

