INDIANAPOLIS — You will want to mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 14 when a partial solar eclipse is going to be seen in central Indiana.

“On Oct. 14, we have the prelude to the big event in April,” said Brian Murphy, director of Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium at Bulter University.

He said this partial eclipse is just a tease of what’s to come. It is a preview of what is still to come for central Indiana residents, with a total solar eclipse happening on April 8. The path of totality will pass right over central Indiana around midday.

That’s when the moon passes directly between the sun and the earth, completely covering the face of the sun. Hoosiers will see the total eclipse happen around 3:06 p.m., lasting about 4 minutes.

“The sun becomes a thousand times dimmer. Seeing that is a sight you can’t explain,” said Murphy.

He said for many, it will be an experience of a lifetime.

“Your chances of seeing a total solar eclipse anywhere on the earth is about once every 375 years. Indianapolis hasn’t had one in 800 years,” said Murphy.

To prepare for the main event, Hoosiers can catch October’s partial solar eclipse with astronomers on the Butler University campus.

He says this partial eclipse will give them a chance to test and practice their equipment.

“This is a good preparation for the main event in April when we have that total eclipse of the sun,” said Murphy.

He says they plan to host dozens of people on the big day in April. The viewing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on campus.

He says you will need to wear eclipse glasses for safety for both partial and total solar eclipses.