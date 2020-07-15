Partial street closures in Broad Ripple, downtown Indy will stay through Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Street closures in Broad Ripple and downtown Indianapolis are here to stay through Labor Day weekend.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced the continued full closure of segments of Broad Ripple Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue and Georgia Street.

The street segments were closed in May under an executive order to provide socially-distanced space in dense commercial areas. Each segment was expected to reopen at the end of this coming weekend.

Indy DPW said public health and pedestrian count data along with feedback from merchants’ associations informed the decision to continue the closure of all three pedestrian corridors.



“As we continue to evaluate public health data and monitor pedestrian counts, we believe the volume of visitors to Broad Ripple Avenue, Georgia Street and Mass Ave continue to warrant additional space to safely distance within these street segments,” said Indy DPW Director Dan Parker.

Indy DPW will continue to evaluate public health data and monitor traffic patterns and pedestrian counts over the next few weeks.

The owner of Cholita Taqueria on Broad Ripple Avenue said sales are up 15% to 25% since the road closures. He also operates The District Tap on Georgia Avenue.

“I was saying we should be doing this all summer long to begin with,” said Michael Cranfill, owner of Cholita. “I think shutting down the avenues are bringing locals out because they are enjoying walking around.”

On the other hand, one restaurant near Cholita Tacqueria believes these partial closures are doing more harm than good. Richard Blanke opened for business shortly before restaurants were forced to close due to COVID-19.

Then in May, Broad Ripple Avenue looked a bit different. Sections were closed to cars to provide a socially-distanced space in dense areas.

“We have had days where we have done really well, and we have had days where there is nothing going on, but it seems like it is getting progressively less,” said Blanke.

He believes business would be better without the closures.

“If you look at the business here, it is mostly locals who walk from their apartments or homes, so it makes it difficult for new businesses to attract further outside,” he said.