Parts of the Monon will close for 10 months

CARMEL, Ind. — Heads up runners, bikers and dog walkers. A renovation project will close parts of the Monon Greenway in Carmel. The Monon will close between City Center Drive and Carmel Drive later this month.

Detour Map (City of Carmel)

Starting January 17, you will have to take City Center Drive to Range Line Road and go back on Carmel Drive. The closure will last until late October or early November.

The city of Carmel says they’ll be doing a major renovation on the trail. That includes linking the trail to existing and new buildings and more landscaping and seating areas.

Rendering of Monon Greenway (City of Carmel)

The city of Carmel is doing the project in conjunction with Clay Township.

The first segment of the Monon opened in 1993. It’s one of the oldest trails in Indiana.