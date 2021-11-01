Passenger dies after being ejected during crash on I-70 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died after being ejected from a vehicle during an interstate crash in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:10 p.m. Sunday to mile marker 146 on I-70.

Investigators said a black 2017 Audi A4 was heading westbound on the interstate when it passed another vehicle in the driving lane. When the Audi tried to merge back into the passing lane, the driver lost control.

The vehicle entered the median, went airborne and rolled multiple times. It also struck the cable barrier and ended up in the eastbound lanes.

A passenger in the middle back seat was thrown from the vehicle. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

It appeared the driver and passengers were on a business trip from out of state. The crash remains under investigation.