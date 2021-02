INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are looking for the passenger of a vehicle involved in a crash with a train overnight Friday.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. near S. Arlington and Greenfield Avenue on the east side.

A photographer on scene was told the train dragged the car about 100 feet.

Police also said a passenger in the car jumped out and ran off after the crash.

The condition of the driver is not known.