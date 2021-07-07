Patched up: INDOT repairs giant hole on Allisonville Road ramp to I-465 West

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT has repaired a patch of a busy ramp to I-465 westbound after a large sinkhole forced it to close.

Crews had to close the Allisonville ramp to 465 Tuesday morning due to a hole caused by a pipe failure underground. According to INDOT, a slow water leak eroded the soil under the surface and eventually caused the collapse.

INDOT tweeted on Tuesday evening that the road was repaired after 15 hours of work and would be “open soon.”

The hole is patched! After about 15 hours of work, crews were able to clean up and fix the hole. The ramp from Allisonville Rd to I-465 WB should open soon. pic.twitter.com/lpAiniIEqD — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) July 7, 2021

FOX59 was able to confirm with INDOT that the road was back open early Wednesday.