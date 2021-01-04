Peaceful protest Monday morning as families call for end to violence in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Mourning family members are asking for answers and change after the city of Indianapolis homicides hit an all-time high in 2020.

They are planning a peaceful protest Monday morning at the city-county building.

One mother who lost her son in 2020 it’s hard to get detectives and elected officials to return phone calls.

That mother, Melissa Jude, said they want better communication.

The city had 244 homicides in 2020, which was an all-time record.

So far in 2021, 3 homicides have been reported.

Back in October of 2020 when the city reached 200 homicides, someone from IMPD shared a statistic with FOX59. They said of the 27 homicide detectives, each carried caseloads of 7 or 8 cases. Some had more, and some had less depending on the shift.

That’s nearly double what each detective should have each year and something Jude says should change.

Her 20-year-old son Chandler Bussey was killed back in June.

“The city needs to find some sort of way to come up with the funds to pay for that because we are losing people at such an alarming rate that these detectives, they can’t even keep up,” said Bussey. “I know my son’s detective when I did see him, he looks completely exhausted.”

In a statement sent to FOX59 ,IMPD said in part, “Despite the increased workload, our detectives remain focused on solving each and every homicide.”

The statement went on to say, “We will continue to enhance our collaborations with groups into 2021, so that we may continue to fight on behalf of those who can’t speak for themselves.”

Jude says she is connected to dozens of other families suffering through the aftermath of homicides.

The protest at the city-county building starts around 7:30 a.m.