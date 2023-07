Does your child have a peanut allergy? It’s one of the most common and most dangerous food allergies. But a new treatment being tested by the IU School of Medicine shows a lot of promise and could bring hope to millions of parents worldwide. Lead researcher, Doctor Kirsten Kloepper, and Gia Shields, the mom of a child taking part in the clinical trial joined Scott in the studio this morning to share more. For more information, click here.

