NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to a reported illness, according to a press release sent from Live Nation Concerts.

Pearl Jam statement below:

“Pearl Jam’s concert at Ruoff Music Center tonight (Sunday, September 10) has been postponed due to illness. The band is deeply sorry, and thinking about all those who travel to shows, as well as the great crowd in Indy. It’s obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it.

Again we apologize, and thanks so much for your understanding.

It’s not easy…

Tickets will be honored for a future, rescheduled date. Ticket holders who cannot make the new show will be eligible for a refund.

The upcoming concerts in Ft. Worth (September 13 & 15) and Austin (September 18 & 19) are currently scheduled as planned.”

Pearl Jam