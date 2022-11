INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

The vehicle’s driver remained on scene. It’s unknown if charges will be filed.

The coroner’s office has not released information on the victim.