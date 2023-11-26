INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis.

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed a pedestrian was struck in the 6700 block of East 10th Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police reported that the individual is receiving treatment after being transported from the scene in “serious condition.”

IMPD had not provided any further information on the incident as of this article’s publication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.