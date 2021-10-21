Pedestrian killed after being hit on northbound I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police and first responders were called to the northbound lanes of I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis for a person struck by a car.

Once on scene, they found a man lying in the left lane, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The left lane was closed as troopers worked the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was crossing I-465 when he was hit.

Another car was parked on the shoulder of the highway, and believed to be associated with the man.

The driver of the car that hit him did stop. ISP does not suspect them of being under the influence while behind the wheel.

However, per Indiana law the driver did submit to a test and results are pending.

The name of the man is being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.