INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the northeast side, IMPD confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Just after 5:45 a.m., police were sent to E. 46th Street and Brown Road, near the intersection of 46th and Emerson Avenue.

A man was found at the scene with signs consistent with trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. IMPD believes the vehicle was going east on E. 46th and hit the pedestrian in the roadway at Brown Road.

Motorists should avoid the area for their morning commute.