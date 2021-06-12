Pedestrian struck and killed on I-465

A view from near the deadly pedestrian struck incident on 465 via INDOT cam.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been struck and killed early Saturday morning on Interstate 465.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on the southbound lanes of 465 near the I-74 exit on the west side of the city. Several lanes were closed down as a result of the deadly incident.

At this time, police had few details to release as the investigation was still active and ongoing. No identification has been made at this time nor are investigators yet aware of what the individual was doing on foot on the interstate.