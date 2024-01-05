CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking the public to assist with their investigation of a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 70 on Christmas Day.

According to a press release, state police are seeking help identifying persons of interest. The people ISP hopes to identify may have more information about the circumstances that led up to the crash.

The person who died in the crash, Fredy Ramos Escobar of Kansas City, Kansas, was seen with the persons of interest at a fueling station located on State Road 59 near I-70 approximately 20 minutes before the events of the accident unfolded.

ISP reported that Escobar was seen with two men and one woman at a fueling station. State police provided a photo of the men in a press release.

Photo of the persons of interest courtesy of Indiana State Police.

The persons of interest were observed driving a red passenger vehicle at the fueling station. Escobar was seen climbing into the red vehicle alongside the persons of interest at the gas station.

Photo of the red passenger vehicle the persons of interest were seen in courtesy of Indiana State Police.

Soon after the car left the fueling station, Escobar was seen walking on I-70, where he was ultimately struck by a passenger vehicle. State police reported that the passenger vehicle that fatally struck Escobar remained at the scene of the crash — the 22 mile marker of westbound I-70 — and cooperated with investigators.

ISP is encouraging those with additional information on the circumstances that led to the crash or the persons of interest to call 1-800-225-8576.