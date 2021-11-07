Pedestrian struck in Fishers, Allisonville Road shut down

FISHERS, Ind. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Allisonville Road in Fishers nearby the intersection on 141st Street and transported to an area hospital. Allisonville Road will be closed on both sides for several hours.

Fishers Police Department said the driver is staying on the scene and cooperating with the active and ongoing investigation. No other information has been released.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to drive carefully and seek an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

