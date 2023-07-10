INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of East Washington Street and Southeastern around 5:30 a.m. and found a person injured on the ground.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Investigators say they do not have a vehicle description at this time.

FOX59/CBS4 will update this article when more information becomes available.