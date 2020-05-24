Pedestrian struck & killed along I-74

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was hit and killed along Interstate 74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the crash that occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. on I-74 near I-465.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the interstate and pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time It’s unclear why the person was walking on the interstate.

Crash scene investigators are working to gather more information into the fatal accident.

INDOT is shutting down all lanes of I-74 eastbound as crews work on the crime scene.

I-74 MM 94.9 EB near I-465 / mile 95 All lanes closed 4 hours due to a traffic hazard — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) May 24, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.