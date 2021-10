INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly crash involving a person on the north side Thursday.

Just before 9 a.m., police say a person was hit by a vehicle where the Monon Trail meets 86th Street. The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and shortly afterwards pronounced deceased.

IMPD says the driver is cooperating with the investigation and stayed on scene to speak with investigators.

Police are expected to release more information about the victim soon.