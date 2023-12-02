SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A pedestrian who was trying to cross the street in Speedway was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

A Speedway Police Department spokesperson reported that a person was attempting to cross the road near West 30th Street and North High School Road before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. Officials initially responded to the scene around 6:49 p.m.

“We’d encourage people, with it being dark outside earlier, to wear bright-colored clothing, to be careful when you’re crossing the streets, and use all the crosswalks that are provided to you by the city and state,” SPD Public Information Officer Jacob McAtee said.

The person, who SPD has identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. SPD reported that the driver of the vehicle that struck the man was cooperative with law enforcement, remaining at the scene of the crash.

SPD officials do not believe the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident — though the accident is still being investigated. Police are encouraging drivers in the area to seek alternate routes for the next few hours while investigators examine the circumstances of the crash.