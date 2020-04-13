Pedestrian struck, killed by patrolling IMPD officer’s squad car

INDIANAPOLIS — A long-time Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer on driving patrol struck and killed a pedestrian on the city’s south west side.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Kentucky Ave. and S. Lynhurst Dr. Investigators say the unidentified male officer told them he did not see the adult male victim as the officer was driving northeast on Kentucky Ave. The officer’s patrol car struck the victim just before the stoplight at Lynhurst, according to police.

As with any fatal traffic accident, a routine blood draw will be taken involving the officer.

This is a developing story and additional details will be published when they become available.