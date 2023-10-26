INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 38th Street and N. Shadeland Avenue around 8 a.m. regarding a crash involving a pedestrian. The person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic will be impacted in the area for several hours until the on-scene investigation is complete. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to seek an alternative route.

