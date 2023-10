INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Indy’s west side.

IMPD says, around 11:15pm officers responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of Rockville road.

When medics arrived they pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene until officers and medics arrived.