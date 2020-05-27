Pedestrian struck on Indy’s south side brings total number of pedestrian fatalities to 16

INDIANAPOLIS —According to data from IMPD in the last five years; on average; the city has 23 pedestrians fatally struck each year.

In 2020, so far, drivers have hit and killed 16 pedestrians.

“If you have to walk outside; particularly at night you should possibly wear a reflective vest. Make sure you keep your head up when you’re walking and let somebody know where you are going,” IMPD PIO William Young said.

Tuesday night, a car hit a man while he was walking along Raymond Street near the I-65 ramp.

It happened just days after 3 teens were hit and killed along Kessler Boulevard Memorial Day Weekend.

“It’s summertime so we will have a lot of kids out of school at this point so make sure that you are always aware of your surroundings,” Young explained.

The cause of every fatal case is different, but in some of the cases, police listed streetlights being out as one of the factors in the crash.

In 2016, Mayor Joe Hogsett started an initiative with IPL to install more streetlights through “Operation Night Light”.

Mackenzie Higgins, Mayor Hogsett’s Policy Advisor, said installation of streetlights are based on a few factors.

“Public safety indicators, so violent crimes and property crimes. Secondly, pedestrian safety metrics, so is there a sidewalk? How close is it to a bus stop? Third is darkness and finally community input,” Higgins explained.

Since the program was launched IPL has installed 1,100 new led streetlights.

Higgins said IPL oversees the upkeep of streetlights.

Police suggests if you’re going to walk be aware of street signs, streetlights, and use crosswalks if they’re available.

“As drivers we tend to look toward or pay attention to those crosswalks and things of that nature/ This allows you to see those drivers as you come to those intersections,” Young said.

The crash last night is still under investigation, but police tells us the driver did stay on scene.

If you need to report a broken streetlight; click here.