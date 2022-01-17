Pence family rabbit, Marlon Bundo, dies

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence holding their pet rabbit Marlon Bundo, arrive to speak in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, during a celebration event recognizing National Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Pence family rabbit named Marlon Bundo has died.

Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, bade farewell Saturday on Twitter to the beloved family pet.

She wrote, “Marlon, you came into our lives at just the moment we needed you most. I never could have predicted that a little bunny I found on Craigslist for a college student film would give me the courage to write my first book and be the inspiration for two more.”

Marlon was the main character in a children’s book, “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of a Vice President.”