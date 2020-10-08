Vice President Pence postpones Indianapolis visit

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have postponed Friday’s visit to Indianapolis, according to a White House release.

As previously reported, the Vice President was scheduled to visit Indiana Friday to cast his ballot.

Senior Political Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence Marty Obst said the postponed trip to Indianapolis was not health related, merely a scheduling issue.

Pence is expected to be heading to Florida starting Saturday, with stops in Ohio on Monday and Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The Office of the Vice President announced earlier this week that Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence would participate in early voting in Indiana and would have returned to Washington D.C. later in the evening.