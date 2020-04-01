People dealing with grief after losing normality to COVID-19

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Our lives are different and many of us are actually experiencing grief right now.

Grief is a natural response to loss, that’s according to a psychology professor at Purdue University.

Maybe you lost your routine, your mobility or that separation between your work life and your home life. To cope with that grief, experts are saying to keep practicing your physical distance while staying social by connecting with people virtually.

“We need to be engaged with people with other mechanisms than being physically present with each other, and there’s a lot of support and a lot of connection and community that can remain through those other forms of communication.” Heather Servaty-Seib, Professor of Counseling Psychology at Purdue University

Experts also advising folks to plan a new routine and take some breaks for yourself if you’re feeling overwhelmed by all of this news.