Pepperidge Farm warns of cookie shortage

You may see some empty shelves in the cookie aisle this holiday season.

The parent company of Pepperidge Farms said it is facing a shortage. The brand is known for its popular varieties like Milano and Chessman.

According to Fox Business, the parent company’s CEO blamed the deficit on an increase in demand and a labor shortage, both of which are connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox Business cited a report compiled by Top Data. It found cookie consumption increased by 25 percent since the start of the pandemic. One in five Americans said they eat three or more cookies per day.