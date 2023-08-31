UPDATE: Investigators say Perry Meridian Middle School is now safe after the staff was evacuated Thursday morning due to “exhaust fumes.”

—

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating after a middle school was evacuated Thursday morning before the start of classes.

Crews responded to Perry Meridian Middle School after investigators said someone in the school smelled something before the 8 a.m. bell.

As a result, the school was evacuated.

According to investigators, maintenance crews from the school district were called to investigate.

Crews believe that “exhaust fumes” were sucked into the building, which could be connected to the ongoing roof construction at the school.

Hundreds of students on school buses and in car ride lines never entered the building and were sent to the football field. Crews will re-test the air for safety.