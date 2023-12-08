INDIANAPOLIS — The Perry Township School District is beefing up security at two of its high schools.

The district has installed a new weapons detection system at Perry Meridian High School and Southport High School. Before the new devices were added, the district only used wand devices.

“We all know we can’t turn a blind eye to the violence that happens in our community, and it’s our task as educators to make sure that violence stays outside the doors,” said Chris Sampson, the Associate Superintendent for the Perry Township School District.

Perry Township installed 13 new “Evolve” weapons detecting devices at the two schools a few weeks ago.

The devices detect everything from guns to knives, and their sensitivity can be adjusted.

The district said it didn’t bring in the new detectors as a response to any violence, but as a proactive approach.

“This was driven by decisions that were made by community members, our faculty and our staff and our central office team with respect to what’s happening in the greater metropolitan area of Indianapolis,” said Perry Meridian High School Principal Kert Boedicker. “Being mindful of what’s happening in our society, we live in a very large metropolitan area, and it’s very well-connected. And we are very mindful of that, and we are never going to dismiss an opportunity to make sure that we can do something, and this is something that ensures the safety of our students.”

The reason the district decided to go with this particular brand of detectors was because they are compatible with systems already in place.

“The beauty of this system that we’ve put in is that it integrates with all of those things,” Sampson said. “And so alerts go to radios, alerts go to iPads for folks here in the building and to our police officers.”

Perry Township students believe the installation of the detectors will help make their schools safer.

“Having these weapons detections systems and also just having a tight-knit community, it makes me feel safe,” said John Mercer, a senior at Perry Meridian High School.

“When I see the weapons systems scanners, although it’s disappointing, we have come to this as a country,” said Isaiah Needam, a senior at Perry Meridian High School. I think it’s necessary. It’s better to be safe than sorry, and with security like this, the school can focus on what really matters in a school, and that’s our education.

Since the devices have been put in place, no weapons have been found on any students.

The devices cost the district $1.4 million.

The district said, after seeing how the detectors work, it will consider implementing them at other buildings.