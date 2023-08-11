Look up this weekend, you just might see a shooting star

The annual meteor shower is often a fun one with the potential of seeing some meteors. This is the one that I remember back when I was younger – it fell just about the time our summer vacation was ending and soon we would be headed back to school. The “space dust” that passes each year are from the remnants of passing comet and when this makes contact with the Earth, these fine particles can light up the summer sky.

The peak is this weekend, late Saturday night and before dawn Sunday. Below the update sent to me from Tony Rice, the NASA Solar System Exploration Ambassador and Information Security engineer . He provided me the “nuts and bolts” of the upcoming meteor shower.

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Saturday August 12th, after dark into the morning of Sunday August 13 This one is worth hyping. I’d call it one of the most active meteor showers of the year but avoid making any specific predictions about meteors per hour. Don’t make the “100 meteors per hour” mistake many are already making. That’s an extreme and under the best conditions. Get them excited but please don’t set your audience up for disappointment. Active from mid July through the end of August, this shower peaks in the early morning hours of Aug 13, 2023. The meteors we see from this shower are dust left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle. 2023 is a good year for the Perseids because the Waning crescent will only be about 10% lit The best time to watch is the hours before dawn when the radiant point in the constellation Perseus is highest in the sky. When that point is lower, more meteors will be hidden below the horizon. However , the Persieds are known to produce a few “earth-grazers” or meteors that skim the top of the atmosphere as early as 10 p.m. This produces meteors that are visible for longer, sometimes several seconds, with more persistent trails in the sky. There will be fewer, but potentially more spectacular earth-grazers than the more active times before daybreak. While outbursts of activity were seen in the early 1990s and as recently as 2016, no significant increase is expected in 2023

