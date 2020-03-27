Man dead after shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to an apartment in the 5100 block of Winterberry Circle just after 8 p.m. Thursday in response to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police are still working on gathering information about the shooting, but are learning towards the shooting was accidental in nature. The shots didn’t come from outside the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.