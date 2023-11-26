AVON, Ind. — A person was critically injured in a crash on Raceway Road in Avon on Sunday.

An Avon Police Department spokesperson confirmed a victim was transported from the scene of the crash to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Police initially responded to the area at approximately 7:45 p.m. on a report of a personal injury accident.

The crash closed Raceway Road South of U.S. Highway 36.

Police had not provided any additional information on the incident as of this article’s publication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.