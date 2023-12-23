INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis left one person critically injured on Saturday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Southport Road and Little Oak Lane at approximately 8:55 p.m. on a report of a personal injury crash. Officials at the scene told FOX59 and CBS4 that the accident left a person in critical condition.

No additional information about the circumstances that led to the crash is available at this time. IMPD had not specified the number of vehicles involved in the crash as of this article’s publication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.