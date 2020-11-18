Person critically injured in Lawrence shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say one person was critically injured Wendesday morning in Lawrence after an argument between neighbors escalated to a shooting.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. at an apartment in the 5200 block of Cider Mill Lane, at the Landings at 56th Street apartment complex.

Police say a “disturbance” resulted in one neighbor shooting another neighbor. The person who fired the shots remained on the scene and is reportedly cooperating with detectives.

Police continue to investigate the incident and say there’s no ongoing threat to the public.