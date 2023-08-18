INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and critically injured near Indy’s northeast side.

Officers responded to the intersection of East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where they are listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no additional information this time from the department. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers or IMPD.

