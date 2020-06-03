Watch Live
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

Photo from scene of shooting on June 3, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on the city’s near east side.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of North Forest Avenue, between East Michigan Street and East New York Street near North Rural Street.

Police say one person was shot and is in critical condition. It is isolated to one residence, and IMPD is questioning one person.

We have a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with more information when it is available.

