Person critically injured in shooting near school on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say one person was critically injured Friday in a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were called to the 8500 block of E. 82nd Street, east of Hague Road, on a report of a person shot. The incident happened in the parking lot of the Mary Castle Early Learning Center.

A shooting victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said there are no students from the school involved in the shooting and there’s no on-going threat at the location.

A school official issued this statement:

This afternoon at approximately 1 PM, a domestic disturbance occurred in the parking lot of the Early Learning Center (ELC) at Mary Castle. During the incident, one of the parties involved was shot. At no time did the weapon enter the building. Both ELC Mary Castle and Mary Castle Elementary immediately went into a lockdown and emergency personnel dispatched. At this time, the school corporation is cooperating with the police department, who has assumed responsibility for the scene. All questions concerning the crime scene should be directed to IMPD. Students are being dismissed early and can be picked up on the west side of ELC Mary Castle.