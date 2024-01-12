INDIANAPOLIS — A person was sent to the hospital in critical condition Friday night after being injured in a shooting on Indy’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 9:27 p.m. to the 2800 block of Eagles Crest Circle after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived and found an individual suffering from gunshot wounds. While their condition was originally listed as stable, IMPD later confirmed around 9:28 p.m. that their status had been upgraded to critical.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.