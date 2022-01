INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a person died Thursday morning after being admitted as a walk-in shooting patient at a local hospital hours earlier.

The person showed up at Eskenazi hospital before 2 a.m. to be treated for a gunshot wound. That person was in critical condition.

Around 9:15 a.m., IMPD confirmed to FOX59 that the shooting victim had died.

It is unclear where the actual shooting took place. Police will continue to investigate.